In this thought-provoking article, the author delves into the concept of the Instagram version of oneself and the impact it has on our relationship with social media. They describe it as if this curated version of themselves has a life and consciousness of its own, and question whether this version would be satisfied with the existence it leads.

The author acknowledges the strange phenomenon of curating another version of oneself and how it can dictate the way we think, feel, and behave. They reflect on the control they should have over this version, but also express a growing worry that they are actually subservient to it. This becomes apparent when this curated version influences and cultivates parts of their personality that they would rather be oblivious to.

The author shares a personal experience of ignoring a close friend, dismissing them because they didn’t deem their wants worthy enough. They express a lack of understanding for their friend’s secluded and private life, questioning the purpose of it without anyone to witness it. They then compare their friend’s lifestyle to their own, where they only engage in activities when they look good and believe that life should be lived to the fullest, embracing chance encounters and connections.

They explore their relationship with people on social media who they don’t consider friends in the traditional sense. These people know a lot about them, but know little about them in return. The author finds comfort and influence in these interactions, describing them as their medicine. They talk about self-obsession and projecting the best version of themselves, constantly rearranging their image to fit what they think is perfection.

The author also discusses the imperfections and guilt that can arise from social media interactions. They reflect on a moment of ignoring their friend and feeling bad about it afterward, highlighting the contradictory nature of this existence that is built on assumptions and insecurities. They acknowledge the reversible nature of their actions on social media, where they can take back words and explain omissions.

The article concludes with the author reflecting on the ups and downs of their own experience, realizing that these months were neither the best nor the worst. They describe their experience as delightfully unremarkable, highlighting the insecurities and anxiety that can arise from the constant comparison and uncertainty instigated social media.

Ultimately, this article provides a deep and introspective look at the toxic nature of our relationship with social media, highlighting the desire for validation, the cultivation of a curated online persona, and the impacts it has on our real-world interactions.

This article was written Jeevan Farthing, Editor-in-Chief at an undisclosed source.

