New Policy Meta Requires Advertisers to Disclose Deepfake Content

Deepfake technology has become a widely discussed and concerning topic in recent times. The rise of deepfakes in India, exemplified the viral spread of fake videos featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, has escalated the conversation around this issue. However, the impact of deepfakes extends far beyond the realm of movie stars and has become a significant worry for political and social matters. With upcoming general elections in countries like India, the US, and the UK in 2024, the potential misuse of deepfake content has raised significant alarm bells.

Addressing these concerns, Meta has announced a new policy that aims to combat the spread of deepfake misinformation. The policy mandates advertisers on Facebook and Instagram to disclose any advertisements related to social issues, elections, or politics that contain convincingly realistic images, videos, or authentic-sounding digitally manipulated audio. This policy will be effective from January 2024 and will apply to advertisers globally.

Deepfake content refers to media, such as videos or images, that utilize artificial intelligence to replace the likeness of a person with someone else’s, often with startling accuracy. It is essential to distinguish deepfakes from traditional editing techniques like photoshopping, as deepfakes have the potential to fabricate hyper-realistic scenarios where individuals appear to say or do things they never actually did. While deepfakes can be used for entertainment purposes, they also have the power to spread false information and create fake realities, posing a significant threat to the authenticity of visual and audio content online.

To enforce this new policy, Meta will require advertisers to display a notification on any digitally altered or modified advertisement. Failure to comply with disclosure requirements may result in the cancellation of the ad, and persistent non-compliance can lead to penalties imposed on the advertiser. Only minor alterations, such as size changes, image cropping, color correction, or image sharpening, are exempt from disclosure obligations.

Meta’s policy follows in the footsteps of Google, which introduced a similar requirement for advertisers to inform users when images or audio have been created using artificial intelligence. With these measures in place, social media platforms are taking significant steps to combat the potential spread of deepfake misinformation and promote transparency in the digital advertising space.

FAQs

What is deepfake content?

Deepfake content refers to media, such as videos or images, that utilize artificial intelligence to manipulate and replace the likeness of a person with someone else’s, often making it difficult to distinguish between real and fabricated content.

What risks do deepfakes present?

Deepfakes can be misused to spread false information, create fake scenarios, and undermine the authenticity of visual and audio content online. This poses significant risks to individuals, organizations, and the overall trust in digital media.

How does Meta’s new policy address deepfake concerns?

Meta’s new policy requires advertisers on Facebook and Instagram to disclose any advertisement that includes convincingly realistic images, videos, or authentic-sounding digitally manipulated audio related to social issues, elections, or politics. This disclosure aims to promote transparency and combat the spread of deepfake misinformation.

What happens if advertisers fail to comply with Meta’s disclosure policy?

If advertisers fail to disclose digitally altered or modified content as mandated Meta’s policy, their ads may be canceled. Persistent non-compliance can result in penalties imposed on the advertiser.

When does Meta’s new deepfake disclosure policy come into effect?

Meta’s deepfake disclosure policy will be effective starting January 2024 and will apply to advertisers worldwide.