Facebook to Disable Cross-Messaging Feature: A Shift Towards Messaging Compliance?

Facebook is set to disable its cross-messaging feature between Facebook and Instagram, three years after its initial launch. The decision comes as Meta, Facebook’s parent company, aims to comply with Europe’s Digital Market Act (DMA) and prevent potential antitrust issues. While an exact date has not been provided, the feature is expected to be deactivated in mid-December 2023.

The cross-app chats feature, introduced in 2020, allowed users from both platforms to communicate seamlessly. There were even plans to expand interoperability across all of Meta’s messaging apps. However, with the upcoming DMA regulations, Meta may be reevaluating its messaging strategies.

The deactivation of the cross-messaging feature means that users will no longer be able to initiate new conversations or calls between Facebook and Instagram. Existing chats made with a Facebook account will become read-only, and Facebook users will no longer have visibility into an Instagram profile’s Activity Status or read receipts. Meta has also clarified that conversations will not be migrated to Messenger, requiring users to start new chats from scratch on each respective platform.

Speculations suggest that Meta’s decision to disable the cross-messaging feature could be linked to the DMA. The DMA, implemented the European Union in 2022, places restrictions on major tech companies to prevent monopolies and requires them to offer interoperability between messaging platforms. Meta’s gradual scaling back of its Messenger service, including discontinuing support for SMS and shutting down Messenger Lite, supports this theory.

As Meta navigates the compliance landscape, the company may be positioning WhatsApp as its primary messaging service, aligning it with DMA requirements. Evidence of Meta’s efforts to enhance WhatsApp’s capabilities for third-party app integration was uncovered WABetaInfo in September 2023. While an official release date is yet to be announced, Meta has until March 6, 2024, to ensure compliance with DMA regulations.

As we await further information from Meta regarding the exact deactivation date and their rationale, users can explore alternative encrypted messaging apps for Android in 2023. TechRadar has compiled a list of the best options to keep your conversations secure and private.

Stay tuned for updates on this evolving story.