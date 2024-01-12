Meta Platforms Takes Steps to Protect Teens from Harmful Content on Social Media

In response to mounting concerns about the impact of harmful content on teenagers, Meta Platforms has announced measures to hide certain types of content on Instagram and Facebook. This move comes as the social media giant faces increasing pressure to safeguard younger users from potentially harmful experiences.

One of the key changes is the removal of posts in which teenagers express their struggles with self-harm. When users search for terms related to suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders, related results will be hidden and individuals will be directed to expert resources for help. Meta believes that while these stories are important for raising awareness, they may not be suitable for all young people.

Furthermore, Meta will no longer recommend this type of content to teenagers in popular features like Reels and Explore. Even if shared someone they follow, such content will not be shown to teens in their Feeds and Stories. By implementing these policies, Meta aims to create a safer space where teenagers can connect and express themselves in age-appropriate ways.

Dr. Rachel Rodgers, Associate Professor at the Department of Applied Psychology in Northeastern University, believes that Meta’s evolving policies reflect the current understandings and expert guidance concerning the safety and well-being of teenagers. She suggests that these changes offer an opportunity for parents to engage in important conversations with their children about navigating sensitive topics.

Additionally, Meta will continue to share resources from expert organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness when users post content related to self-harm or eating disorders. These measures will be gradually rolled out to users under 18, ensuring that teenagers’ accounts are automatically placed under the most restrictive content control settings.

The content recommendation controls, known as ‘Sensitive Content Control’ on Instagram and ‘Reduce’ on Facebook, will make it harder for individuals to come across potentially sensitive content or accounts in areas such as Search and Explore. Meta expects these changes to be fully implemented on Instagram and Facebook in the near future.

By taking these proactive steps, Meta Platforms aims to prioritize the safety and well-being of teenagers on its platforms, fostering an environment that encourages responsible and age-appropriate use.