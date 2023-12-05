Facebook Messenger and Instagram Integration Coming to an End

Summary: Meta has announced that the cross-app chat functionality between Facebook Messenger and Instagram will be discontinued. This feature, introduced in 2020, aimed to provide users with a seamless chatting experience across platforms. However, Meta has decided to end this integration, which will result in certain changes for users.

According to a support page, the cross-app chat feature will cease to exist the middle of this month. The following modifications will occur:

1. New conversations or calls cannot be initiated with Facebook accounts from Instagram.

2. Existing chats with Facebook accounts will become read-only, prohibiting the exchange of new messages.

3. Facebook accounts will be unable to view a user’s Activity Status or message read receipts.

4. Existing chats with Facebook accounts will not be transferred to the user’s inbox on Facebook or Messenger.

Currently, Meta has not provided any specific reasoning behind this decision. Nevertheless, the discontinuation of the cross-app chat integration is unlikely to cause major disruptions, as many users do not make use of this feature.

If Meta does provide an explanation for this change, we will keep you informed. Meanwhile, users can continue to enjoy the cross-app chat functionality until the middle of the month.

News Source: Instagram Help