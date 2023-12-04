Meta Disconnects Cross-App Chats: What It Means for Instagram and Messenger Users

In a surprising move, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is discontinuing the ability to have “cross-app chats” between Instagram and Facebook Messenger. This means that users will no longer be able to seamlessly chat with their Facebook friends and Instagram contacts through both platforms. The change is set to take effect in mid-December 2023.

With this update, several significant changes will occur:

1. Starting new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram will no longer be possible.

2. Existing chats with Facebook accounts will become read-only, preventing users from sending new messages.

3. Facebook accounts will no longer have access to view the user’s Activity Status or whether a message has been seen.

4. Existing chats with Facebook accounts will not transfer to the user’s inbox on Facebook or Messenger.

Although no official reason has been provided Meta for this reversal, it is speculated that it could be related to compliance with Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). This legislation requires large companies to offer interoperability between messaging platforms. In an effort to align with the DMA, Meta’s WhatsApp is already in the process of implementing a “Third-Party Chats” feature.

One possible explanation for Meta’s decision could be to focus on developing a more comprehensive and DMA-compliant interoperability within Messenger. Alternatively, this move may be part of Meta’s strategy to streamline Messenger, as the app recently lost SMS/MMS capabilities on Android, and Messenger Lite has been discontinued.

While the discontinuation of cross-app chats may inconvenience some users who have grown accustomed to the integration, Meta’s decision likely stems from broader considerations surrounding regulatory compliance and refining the user experience within their messaging platforms. Time will tell how this change will impact the way users connect and communicate across these platforms.

FAQ

Q: Why is Meta disconnecting cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook Messenger?

A: While no specific reason has been given, it is speculated that the decision could be related to compliance with Europe’s Digital Markets Act, which requires interoperability between messaging platforms.

Q: What will change once the cross-app chat feature is deactivated?

A: Once deactivated, users will not be able to start new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram. Existing chats will become read-only, and Facebook accounts will not have access to view the user’s Activity Status or message read receipts.

Q: Will existing chats with Facebook accounts be transferred to Facebook or Messenger?

A: No, existing chats with Facebook accounts will not move to the user’s inbox on Facebook or Messenger.

Q: Could this change be part of Meta’s efforts to comply with the Digital Markets Act?

A: It is possible that Meta is disconnecting cross-app chats to prepare for wider interoperability within Messenger that aligns with the Digital Markets Act requirements.