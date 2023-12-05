Instagram and Facebook Messenger to End Cross-Compatibility, Conversations to Become Read-Only

According to updated support pages from Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, the messaging services of both platforms will no longer be cross-compatible. As a result, users will not be able to initiate new cross-platform chats, and existing conversations between the two services will become read-only. It is unclear when exactly the support pages were updated, but the notice was found on Instagram as of November 21st.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed the change, stating that the Messenger experience in Instagram DMs, which allowed messaging and calling between Instagram and Facebook accounts, will be removed starting in mid-December. However, users will still be able to message and call contacts on Facebook, Instagram, or Messenger individually.

The discontinuation of the cross-compatibility feature comes three years after its launch in 2020. The initial purpose of the feature was to streamline Meta’s messaging capabilities and bring consistent messaging features to all its products. However, there were also speculations that integrating Facebook and Instagram’s services more tightly would make a potential breakup of the two platforms and WhatsApp more difficult.

Interestingly, Meta’s decision to unwind the cross-compatibility feature coincides with its challenge against the European Commission’s regulation of Messenger as a “core platform service” under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Being subject to the DMA would require Meta to make Messenger interoperable with other messaging services. Meta argues that Messenger is a feature of Facebook and should be exempted from the regulation.

It remains unclear how the interoperability of Messenger with Instagram DMs influenced its designation under the DMA. Nevertheless, Meta is reportedly not challenging a similar designation for its WhatsApp messaging service, and there are indications that the company is already working to make WhatsApp interoperable as required the DMA.