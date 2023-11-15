New Report Reveals Meta’s Instagram and Facebook Outpace TikTok in Growth

A recent report Business Insider highlights the significant growth of Meta’s apps, Instagram and Facebook, surpassing TikTok in several key metrics. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, reported better-than-expected results in its third quarter 2023 report, with revenue increasing 23% – the fastest rate of growth since 2021.

According to data from Apptopia, Facebook’s daily active users grew 1.5% and monthly active users 1.8%. Meanwhile, Instagram experienced a 1.5% growth in daily users and a 1.6% growth in monthly users. Although both of Meta’s apps saw a decrease in downloads, Facebook and Instagram fared better than TikTok in this aspect.

In contrast, TikTok, the Chinese-owned app, faced a decline in downloads 12%, with daily and monthly users both falling roughly 1%. Additionally, Evercore’s data suggests that daily usage of Facebook and Instagram has remained relatively flat throughout the year, while TikTok experienced a 4% decrease in daily users.

Engagement-wise, Instagram stole the spotlight with a growth rate of 9% so far this year. TikTok, on the other hand, experienced a slightly lower growth rate of 8%. However, when it comes to the amount of time spent on the app, TikTok retains a significant advantage over Instagram and Facebook. Sensor Tower reported that the average TikTok user spends a substantial 100 minutes per day on the app, almost two hours, while Instagram users spend 58 minutes and Facebook users around 45 minutes.

These findings mark a remarkable turnaround for Meta. In September of the previous year, the company witnessed a decline in stock value, revenue, and user retention. The recent growth and engagement rates on Instagram and Facebook reflect a positive trajectory for the company.

FAQ:

Q: Which apps outperformed TikTok in terms of growth?

A: Instagram and Facebook, owned Meta, surpassed TikTok in growth according to a report Business Insider.

Q: Did TikTok experience a decline in downloads and users?

A: Yes, downloads of TikTok fell 12%, and both daily and monthly users declined approximately 1%.

Q: How much time does the average TikTok user spend on the app?

A: According to Sensor Tower, the average TikTok user spends approximately 100 minutes per day on the app.