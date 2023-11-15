Meta’s Instagram and Facebook Outpace TikTok in Growth, Signaling a Shift in Social Media Landscape

The realm of social media continues to undergo rapid change, and current data from Business Insider reveals that Meta’s flagship apps, Instagram and Facebook, have surged ahead of TikTok in terms of growth. This marks a notable shift in the social media landscape, as TikTok has historically dominated metrics such as app downloads and user engagement.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently reported exceptional results in its third-quarter report for 2023. The company experienced a remarkable 23% increase in revenue – the highest growth rate since 2021. In contrast, TikTok faced stagnation across multiple key metrics during the same period.

Apptopia data analyzed Business Insider highlights the comparative growth of Facebook and Instagram to TikTok. Facebook witnessed a 1.5% increase in daily active users and a 1.8% increase in monthly active users. Instagram, on the other hand, experienced a 1.5% growth in daily users and a 1.6% growth in monthly users. Although both Meta apps encountered slight declines in downloads, they still outperformed TikTok, which experienced a 12% drop in downloads, along with a 1% decrease in daily and monthly users.

Furthermore, data from Evercore suggests that Facebook and Instagram’s daily usage has remained flat throughout the year, while TikTok has witnessed a decline of 4% in daily users. In terms of engagement, Instagram emerged as the frontrunner with a 9% growth rate, slightly edging out TikTok’s 8% growth.

However, TikTok still excels in one critical aspect – the average time spent on the app. Sensor Tower’s research indicates that TikTok users spend an astonishing average of 100 minutes, or nearly two hours, on the platform each day. Comparatively, Instagram users spend 58 minutes while Facebook users typically spend around 45 minutes daily.

These recent developments highlight the evolving dynamics within the social media industry, with Meta’s Instagram and Facebook regaining momentum after a challenging period. This resurgence reflects a significant win for Meta, considering the previous concerns over declining stock value, decreasing revenues, and user migration away from its platforms.

As social media platforms continue to compete for user attention, it remains crucial to monitor their growth patterns and evolving trends. The landscape is ever-shifting, and only time will reveal the next breakthrough app that could potentially disrupt the existing hierarchy.

FAQs

Q: How did Facebook and Instagram outperform TikTok?



A: According to recent data, Facebook and Instagram experienced overall growth in daily and monthly active users, while TikTok faced a decline in these metrics.

Q: Did Meta’s apps experience a decline in downloads?



A: Yes, Facebook and Instagram observed a decrease in downloads. However, they still fared better than TikTok.

Q: Which app has the highest user engagement?



A: Instagram exhibited the highest growth in engagement, followed closely TikTok. Facebook’s engagement levels remained relatively stable.

Q: How much time do users spend on these apps?



A: On average, TikTok users spend approximately 100 minutes per day on the app, while Instagram users spend 58 minutes and Facebook users spend around 45 minutes.