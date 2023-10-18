Instagram Now Allows Users to Opt Out of Web Activity Tracking

Instagram, owned Meta, has introduced a new feature that enables users to block web activity tracking on the social media platform. Previously, Facebook users had the option to block tracking across various websites and apps, and now, Meta has extended this capability to Instagram as well. By utilizing the Activity Off-Meta Technologies in the Accounts Center, which was previously exclusive to Facebook, users now have the ability to review and control the information being shared businesses with Meta.

To disable web activity tracking on Instagram, users can access the Accounts Center page. Within this section, users will find Meta profiles for different apps, including separate pages for Facebook and Instagram. Here, users can view the businesses that are sending metadata and choose to disconnect them if desired. Additionally, they have the option to clear the associated data. Furthermore, users can also download the data that Facebook and Instagram have collected from their accounts.

Meta is enhancing the Transfer Your Information feature, allowing Instagram users to transfer aspects of their account to third-party services. While the exact services available for transfer remain unspecified, Meta notes that users can potentially create and print a photo album using a third-party service featuring photos from Instagram.

These developments come in response to increasing concerns about the handling of user data social media platforms. The European Union recently implemented regulations preventing companies from combining user data collected across platforms without explicit consent. While this decision strengthens user privacy, it may impact Meta’s effectiveness in selling ads and generate a potential decline in revenue. Consequently, Meta is considering the introduction of paywalls for Facebook and Instagram, wherein users could access an ad-free experience paying a fee or opt to view advertisements for free.

Sources:

– N/A