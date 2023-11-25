The Privacy Debate: Instagram Allows Users to Download Reels from Public Accounts

Short-form videos have taken the social media world storm, with platforms like Instagram jumping on the bandwagon. Instagram Reels, which were launched a few years ago, have gained massive popularity. However, a recent revelation regarding privacy concerns has sparked a debate in the online community.

According to Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, anyone can now download Reels from public accounts. While this feature has been available in the US since June 2023, it has now been rolled out globally. Previously, users had to resort to third-party tools and browser extensions to download Reels. Instagram’s native download feature improves data security for those accessing videos, but it poses a potential privacy nightmare for those who originally uploaded them.

The default setting enables the download option for all public Instagram profiles. However, if you wish to prevent others from downloading your Reels, you can opt out of this feature with a few simple steps during the uploading process. Here’s how:

1. Record and edit your Reel, then tap “Next” at the bottom right of your phone’s screen.

2. Tap “More Options” at the bottom.

3. Scroll down and tap “Advanced Settings.”

4. Locate the “Allow People to Download Your Reels” option and disable the toggle if you don’t want others to download your videos.

5. Choose whether you want to turn on or off the download option for all your videos or only the one you’re currently uploading.

6. Tap the back button on the top left and hit the “Share” button at the bottom.

It’s important to note that Instagram has disabled this feature default for users under 18 years old. Additionally, only new Reels uploaded via public profiles will be available for download. If you haven’t made your complete profile public, older Reels cannot be downloaded through the Instagram app. Similarly, TikTok also gives users the ability to download videos from its Share menu.

Overall, the introduction of this feature has sparked discussions about privacy and data security. As social media platforms continue to evolve, striking a balance between accessibility and privacy remains an ongoing challenge.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can anyone download my Instagram Reels?

Yes, anyone can download your Reels if your Instagram profile is public.

How can I prevent others from downloading my Reels?

During the upload process, you can opt out of the download feature for each individual Reel following the steps mentioned above.

Are all my Reels available for download?

Only new Reels uploaded via a public profile will be available for download. If your profile is not public, older Reels cannot be downloaded from the Instagram app.

Does TikTok have a similar download feature?

Yes, TikTok allows users to download videos from its Share menu.

