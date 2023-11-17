Instagram Introduces Custom Stickers with AI Technology

Instagram has announced a new feature that allows users to create custom stickers for their Reels and Stories using AI technology. The stickers can be made uploading personal photos or videos from your phone’s Camera Roll or selecting eligible media from Instagram itself. Powered Meta’s Segment Anything AI model, the AI technology enables users to easily “cut out” objects within an image with just a click.

This new addition to Instagram’s sticker collection functions similarly to Apple’s image cutout feature introduced with iOS 16. In both cases, users can create personalized stickers selecting the subject of the photo and removing it from the background. Instagram’s AI automatically highlights the subject when pointed at a piece of media, but users have the option to manually select the sticker’s subject if needed. Once the sticker is created, users can save it and add it to their Reels or Stories tapping “Use Sticker.”

To access this feature, users can navigate to the new “Create” option located next to other sticker options such as Poll and Quiz. It is important to note that these custom stickers differ from the AI stickers previously launched Instagram, which allow users to input text to generate stickers using prompts.

In addition to the introduction of custom stickers, Instagram has unveiled several other creator-focused features. Reels now include the much-requested “undo” and “redo” options, as well as tools for scaling, cropping, and rotating individual clips. Furthermore, creators can now utilize the Media Clip hub to create memes adding audio clips to their Reels.

Instagram has also taken a step back to its roots introducing new photo filters for Posts. These filters offer both subtle color edits and more expressive styles. The company has included other improvements, such as the addition of text-to-speech voices, new text fonts and styles, and support for outlines in select countries.

With these updates, Instagram aims to enhance the creative experience for its users while providing a variety of innovative tools and features. The new offerings will be gradually rolled out on Instagram, so users can expect to see them over the coming days.

