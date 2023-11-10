Instagram Testing Exciting New Feature to Enhance DM Conversations

Instagram, the popular social networking platform owned Meta, is currently in the testing phase of an exciting new feature that could revolutionize DM conversations. This feature allows users to react and respond to notes in DMs using various multimedia options such as audio, photo, video, gifs, and stickers.

By incorporating these new elements into direct messages, Instagram aims to provide users with more fun and interactive ways to connect and engage in conversations. This feature has the potential to make DM conversations on Instagram more engaging and expressive, taking interactions to a whole new level.

While the exact rollout date for this feature is yet to be announced, its presence in the testing phase indicates that users can expect it in the near future. Once rolled out, Instagram users will be able to enhance their conversations sharing audio messages, captivating photos, entertaining videos, amusing gifs, and colorful stickers.

Additionally, Instagram has also introduced another exciting feature that was previously available only for Stories – the ability to add song lyrics to Reels. With this feature, users can effortlessly include song lyrics in their Reels, allowing them to express themselves more creatively through music. Users can simply tap the music button, select a desired song, and swipe left to add the lyrics for the chosen song. Voila! Your Reel is ready with lyrics.

It is worth noting that while adding song lyrics to Instagram Stories has been possible for some time, it took Instagram a while to extend this feature to Reels. However, with the introduction of improved user-friendly tools for creating Reels and the inclusion of song lyrics, Instagram continues to enhance the user experience on its platform.

Instagram users can look forward to these exciting features in the near future, allowing them to express themselves in more dynamic and creative ways while connecting with others in engaging conversations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will Instagram roll out the new DM feature?

As of now, the exact rollout date for the new DM feature that allows users to react and respond using audio, photo, video, gifs, and stickers remains unknown. However, since it is currently in the testing phase, users can expect it to be available to all users in the near future.

2. How can I add song lyrics to my Instagram Reels?

Adding song lyrics to your Instagram Reels is a simple process. Just follow these steps:

– Tap the music button

– Select a song

– Swipe left to add the lyrics for the chosen song

– Your Reel will be ready with lyrics.

3. Why did it take Instagram so long to introduce song lyrics to Reels?

While song lyrics have been a feature in Instagram Stories for a while, it took Instagram some time to extend this feature to Reels. The reasons for the delay are unclear, but the important thing is that users can now enjoy the benefit of expressing themselves creatively through music in their Reels.