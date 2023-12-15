Instagram Launches Innovative Background Editing Feature

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app owned Meta, has introduced a new AI-driven background editing feature called Backdrop. This innovative tool, which is currently available only to users in the United States, utilizes Meta’s in-house Emu Edit technology to generate unique and creative backgrounds for images.

Unlike traditional color filters and basic adjustments, Backdrop allows users to completely reimagine the background of their images with just a few taps and a prompt. Users can choose from a range of prompts like “chased dinosaurs” or “surrounded puppies” to transform their photos into entirely new and captivating visual stories.

According to Ahmad Al-Dahle, generative AI lead at Meta, the simplicity of the tool is a priority. By tapping the backdrop button at the top of a new Story, users can easily access and utilize this feature. Additionally, when sharing the edited image, a “Try it” sticker is automatically attached, making it convenient for friends to explore Backdrop for the first time.

The introduction of Backdrop reflects Meta’s strategy of harnessing AI technology to enhance user confidence and creativity. This AI-powered feature not only encourages users to experiment with their own photos but also inspires others to engage with the platform.

This move Instagram follows a trend of social media platforms incorporating AI functionalities into their apps. Snapchat has recently introduced similar AI-powered tools, showcasing the growing importance of AI in the digital landscape.

Meta’s focus on AI extends beyond Instagram. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has been actively involved in the open source community and has introduced generative AI features in other platforms such as Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger. The company has also launched the “Imagine with Meta” AI image generator, which utilizes EMU technology and is presented as a standalone website.

Within the context of Meta’s global strategy, the expansion of Threads, Meta’s competitor to Twitter, in more European countries is another significant milestone. The company’s vision of an AI-enhanced, globally connected future is evident in the broadening reach of Threads and the integration of AI-driven features across Meta platforms.

The launch of Backdrop on Instagram signifies Meta’s commitment to leveraging AI as a business strategy, enabling users to unlock their creative potential and shape visually stunning narratives.