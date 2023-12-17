Instagram Introduces New AI Editing Tool “Backdrop” for Background Editing

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform owned Meta, has launched a brand-new AI media editing tool called “backdrop”. This innovative tool allows users to edit the background of their images through interactive prompts for Stories. Initially launched for users in the United States, Instagram has now expanded the availability of this feature to global users.

According to Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s lead for generative AI, the backdrop tool can completely transform the look of an image with just a few taps and a prompt. Users can reimagine their image’s background choosing options like “chased dinosaurs” or “surrounded puppies”, resulting in an entirely new and creative image for their Story.

To use the backdrop feature, users simply need to tap the “backdrop” button available at the top of a new Story. After editing and posting the image, a “Try it” sticker will appear, making it convenient for friends to use this AI editing feature for the first time.

In addition to the backdrop feature, Instagram is also expanding its Close Friends feature beyond Stories and Notes. Users will now have the option to share feed posts and Reels with a smaller, trusted group instead of sharing them with all their followers. This allows users to have a more personal and customized experience on the platform.

Instagram aims to provide users with more choices and control over who sees their content, allowing them to be their most authentic selves on the platform. By expanding the Close Friends option to include feed posts and Reels, Instagram hopes to create a pressure-free space for users to connect with the people that matter most to them.

With these new updates, Instagram continues to enhance the user experience and enables users to express their creativity in different ways on the platform.