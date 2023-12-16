Revamp Your Instagram Stories with AI-Generated Backgrounds

Do you want to take your Instagram stories to the next level? Instagram has just introduced a new feature that will allow you to add custom AI-generated backgrounds to your photos. With this innovative tool called Backdrop, you can transform your images into captivating scenes that will leave your followers amazed.

Creating an AI-generated background for your Instagram story is incredibly simple. Just follow these easy steps:

1. Start creating an Instagram story. Open the app and click on your profile image at the top-left of the screen. Choose an image from your camera roll or capture a new one to add to your story.

2. Once you’ve selected your photo, tap on the Backdrop icon at the top of the screen. This icon resembles a person and a plus button inside a square. Instagram will automatically highlight objects in your photo that can be lifted out. You can accept the selection or tap on additional objects to include in the background.

3. Now comes the exciting part. You have the option to suggest an AI-generated background of your choice. You can either type in your request or choose from a range of Instagram-suggested options. Get creative and think outside the box to make your story truly unique.

4. After suggesting a background, confirm your selection. Backdrop will generate a brand-new image based on your input. You can further adjust your selection or change your suggestion if needed. Once you’re satisfied with the result, tap on the Next button.

Lastly, you can add more content to your image, choose whether to share it with your story or close friends, and then simply tap on the arrow icon to share your creation. Your friends will have the option to try out Backdrop for themselves and add their own AI-generated backgrounds to their stories.

Instagram’s Backdrop feature is the latest addition to the growing trend of generative AI in social media apps. With this tool, you can unleash your creativity and make your Instagram stories stand out from the crowd. So what are you waiting for? Give it a try and watch your stories come to life with stunning AI-generated backgrounds.