Instagram Unveils New Video Status Feature and Interactive Replies

Instagram is introducing a new feature that enhances its Notes capability including 2-second video statuses. These video notes are short clips captured through the app’s front camera and cannot be uploaded from users’ device storage. Once shared, these video notes are available to close friends and mutual followers for 24 hours. This new addition aims to provide users with a unique way to share quick updates with their inner circle.

To use the video status feature, users need to open Instagram and go to their inbox. From there, they can tap on their photo in the Notes tray and click the camera icon to record a 2-second video using the front-facing camera. Users can then add text for context and post the video.

In addition to the video status feature, Instagram is also introducing interactive replies. Users will now be able to respond to Notes with more than just text. They can choose to reply with audio, photo, video, or stickers, which will be directly sent to the receiver’s inbox. This new feature aims to enhance engagement and interaction between users on the platform.

In line with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for generative AI, Instagram is also set to unveil two new features called Emu Video and Emu Edit. Emu Edit allows users to precisely edit images modifying only specific pixels, offering a wide range of editing tasks such as adjustments, background changes, color and geometry transformations, detection, segmentation, and more. On the other hand, Emu Video enables users to create videos using text prompts, images, or a blend of both, providing a creative and dynamic approach to video content creation on Instagram.

Overall, with the introduction of the video status feature, interactive replies, and the upcoming Emu Video and Emu Edit features, Instagram continues to innovate and provide new ways for users to express themselves and engage with their followers on the platform.