What are Broadcast Channels on Instagram?

If you’ve been bombarded with notifications to join Broadcast Channels on Instagram, you’re not alone. Instagram has been rolling out this feature since 2023, and it’s finally the turn of UK residents to experience it. But what exactly are Broadcast Channels and how can you make them go away forever?

Broadcast Channels on Instagram allow creators to send messages to people in their channel. Think of it as a big group DM, but without the ability to reply if someone adds you. Creators can use these channels to share exclusive content, such as messages, images, voice notes, videos, and even polls to gather quick responses from their followers. Basically, it’s a way for creators to engage with their audience and keep them updated.

The feature is still in its experimental phase, and there are more exciting features to come. Some of these features include question prompts for collecting feedback, a dedicated tab in the inbox for easier access to joined and new channels, the ability to invite guests on your channel, setting expiration dates for broadcasts, adding content moderators, and preview links to share with followers to encourage them to join a channel.

To create your own Broadcast Channel, you can go to the DMs section of your Instagram. However, be aware that it will notify all your followers when you create one, which may lead to more pestering messages.

If you want to avoid being added to someone else’s Broadcast Channel, you can simply decline the invitation. This way, you won’t have to endure any bombardment of messages or content that you’re not interested in.

So, if you find yourself being added to Broadcast Channels on Instagram, now you know what they are and how you can deal with them.