Instagram Reels Algorithm Under Scrutiny for Recommending Inappropriate Content

Instagram’s parent company Meta has recently faced criticism for its algorithms on the platform. According to testing conducted the Wall Street Journal, Instagram Reels, a feature that showcases short videos, recommends “risqué footage of children” to accounts that demonstrate a potential interest in such content.

The publication’s researchers created test accounts that exclusively followed young gymnasts, cheerleaders, and preteen influencers. They found that the Reels algorithm served them sexualized content featuring children and adult videos. Shockingly, these inappropriate videos were accompanied advertisements from major brands.

For instance, the researchers discovered a Bumble ad displayed next to a video of a young girl lifting her shirt and a Pizza Hut ad following a video of a man lying in bed with a 10-year-old girl, as stated in the video’s caption. In response, Bumble has decided to suspend its advertising on Meta.

Although Meta claims that the tests conducted produced an unrealistic experience, stating that their systems are effective at reducing harmful content, independent testing the Canadian Centre for Child Protection uncovered similar results. Their research found that the advertising on Instagram Reels included adult livestreams, “massage parlors,” and cybersex chatbots, which are all meant to be prohibited Meta.

Furthermore, the child-protection group highlighted that Instagram regularly served videos of children who were listed in the database of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. These images are often used to promote pedophilic content in dark-web forums.

This is not the first time that Meta’s algorithms have faced scrutiny. In the past, they received criticism for spreading election misinformation. However, these recent findings raise concerns that brands advertising on Meta could inadvertently fund more serious crimes. They also cast doubt on the company’s commitment to disengaging from an algorithm designed to maximize user engagement.

To address these issues, Meta has committed to investigating the situation and conducting external brand-safety audits. The company claims to have a task force dedicated to detecting suspicious user behavior, resulting in the removal of tens of thousands of accounts each month.

Nevertheless, the revelation that Meta’s content moderation systems struggle to identify sexualized child material suggests significant gaps in their safety measures. The report emphasizes that safety staff had flagged the risk of Reels chaining together videos of children and inappropriate content prior to its launch. However, Meta’s former Head of Youth Policy, Vaishnavi J., alleges that the company did not adopt their recommendations to enhance content detection capabilities.

According to Samantha Stetson, Vice President of Client Council and Industry Trade Relations at Meta, Reels underwent extensive safety checks before its release. However, the persistent issue of inappropriate content surfacing on the platform raises questions about the efficacy of Meta’s safety measures and its commitment to protecting vulnerable users.

