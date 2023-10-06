Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim’s Alleged Stalker Causes Fear Among ESPN Stars

In a disturbing turn of events, Ahmed Abubakar, an internal medicine doctor from New Jersey, has allegedly become a menacing presence in the lives of ESPN stars Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim, and Malika Andrews. Court papers and Abubakar’s social media activity have revealed a disturbing obsession with the network’s talent.

According to ESPN’s restraining order petition against Abubakar, the doctor has developed an “unhealthy obsession” with the sports personalities. Over the past two years, he has bombarded Qerim, Smith, and Andrews with numerous disturbing social media posts. While some of his messages claim to be their “biggest fan,” others make demands about their presence in the studio and comment on their appearance.

In May 2023, the situation escalated when Abubakar allegedly traveled to Los Angeles, attempting to approach the ESPN stars he had been obsessing about. He posted on social media, claiming to have seen Smith in ESPN studios and expressing a desire to meet him. The posts were collected as evidence after Abubakar was arrested for trespassing at Qerim’s house.

The situation has left these ESPN personalities feeling fearful for their safety. Malika Andrews expressed concern about Abubakar’s previous visits to her workplace and his statements that he is seeking her out. She no longer feels comfortable at her workplace or interacting with fans on social media.

Abubakar seems to have a delusion that he knows the ESPN stars or has a relationship with them due to his frequent viewership of the network. However, his behavior has escalated from apparent sympathy to hostility, as he has criticized Andrews’ comments and accused her of having a “hypersensitive, excessive feminist attitude.”

The situation highlights the concerning issue of stalking and harassment faced public figures. ESPN’s legal battle with Abubakar sheds light on the need for better protection for celebrities who are targeted individuals with unhealthy obsessions.

