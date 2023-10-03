Residents Raise Thousands to Fund Ban on Instagram Influencers in Small Vermont Town

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support a ban on social media influencers in the small town of Pomfret, Vermont. The campaign has raised over $26,900 in funds. The ban was proposed the Pomfret select board in response to “poorly behaved tourists” who flock to the town in large numbers during autumn to see the beautiful foliage. The board voted to close certain roads and prevent access to private property where tourists often trespass for photo opportunities. Local law enforcement has agreed to help enforce the ban, but some residents are concerned about the financial burden.

The GoFundMe page, titled “Save Cloudland Road,” was created Glenn Morley and four others with a goal of raising $25,000. The page highlights an “unprecedented surge” of Instagram and TikTok-fuelled “influencers” visiting the town. These influencers not only profit from taking photos on private property but have also turned a private home into a social media photo destination. While residents appreciate the town’s beauty, they claim that visitors have caused damage, accidents, and disruptions.

The funds raised through the campaign will be used for new signage and to cover the costs of sheriff deputies to police the temporary closures. The campaign has received support from individuals who hope the town can return to being a tranquil home rather than an Instagram destination. This fundraising effort mirrors a global trend of cities and attractions implementing rules and restrictions on tourist behavior, particularly around excessive photography for social media purposes. The disdain for disruptive tourists extends beyond Vermont, with other locations adopting similar measures to protect their local communities.

