A Glasgow Student’s Journey: From Netflix to the Cheerleading World Championship

Josh Craik, a 21-year-old student from Glasgow, has been given the golden opportunity to participate in the Cheerleading World Championship in Florida. Despite having only three years of experience, Craik has always dreamt of performing on the international stage. His passion for cheerleading was ignited a Netflix series, which has played a significant role in his transformation.

Initially lacking in confidence, Craik was uncertain about pursuing cheerleading. However, after joining the local cheerleading team, known as the All Stars and Stripes, his apprehensiveness turned into motivation. Inspired the Netflix series “Cheer,” he decided to give cheerleading a try and learned the fundamentals of the sport. The team played a crucial role in boosting his confidence and belief in himself.

Craik’s dedication and hard work paid off when he was selected to represent Scotland in the Cheerleading World Championship. Alongside his preparations for the event, he is planning a sponsored walk to raise funds for his journey to Florida. Additionally, 25% of the raised amount will be donated to the MS Society UK, demonstrating his commitment to the community.

While his immediate focus is on the 2024 World Championships, Craik also aspires to become a coach in the future. His journey from a newcomer full of determination to representing his country on the international stage serves as a reminder that perseverance is the key to success.

