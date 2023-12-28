Stranger Things’ Protagonist May Have Symbiotic Connection with Stephen King’s Character

Fans of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, have been quick to draw comparisons between the show’s protagonist, Eleven, and a character from Stephen King’s 1980 novel, Firestarter. While both possess special powers, it is the striking similarities in the after-effects of their abilities that have caught the attention of viewers.

In Stranger Things, Eleven, portrayed Millie Bobby Brown, is a mysterious girl with innate psychokinetic abilities. However, using these powers comes at a cost, as she often experiences nosebleeds and other symptoms of exhaustion. This phenomenon, it seems, was inspired the character of Andy McGee in Firestarter.

Like Eleven, Andy McGee also possessed mind-control abilities, but they had serious side effects. Headaches, nosebleeds, and the risk of brain haemorrhage were just some of the consequences of his power usage. The parallels between Eleven and Andy McGee shed light on the influence of Stephen King’s work on the development of Stranger Things’ characters.

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the popular series, have openly acknowledged King’s pivotal role in shaping the show’s characters. His influence is evident not only in the connection between Eleven and Andy McGee but also in the overall tone and atmosphere of the Stranger Things universe.

While fans eagerly await the release of the final season of Stranger Things, which is rumored to be in the Spring or Summer of 2025, the discovery of this symbiotic relationship between the show’s protagonist and King’s character adds another layer of depth to the narrative. It highlights the interconnectedness of popular culture and showcases how influential works can inspire and shape new creations.