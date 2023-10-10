Four New Aquila Power Catamarans Showcasing at Runaway Bay Marina

Four new Aquila Power Catamarans will be on display at Runaway Bay Marina, offering boating enthusiasts and the general public the chance to explore these impressive vessels. The line-up includes the Aquila 54, 44, 36, and the newly arrived 32 Sport. This is the largest display of Aquilas ever seen, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn about the unique features and benefits of each model.

Aquila is renowned as the world’s largest power catamaran brand, with over 40 years of manufacturing experience and collaboration with award-winning designers. The Aquila 32 Sport is a versatile and sporty model, recognized as a finalist in the prestigious 2023 MotorBoat Awards. With its wide-open spaces and room for the whole family, this vessel is perfect for summer getaways. It offers stability, fuel efficiency, and comfortable overnight accommodations.

The Aquila 54 has been widely praised industry professionals and owners alike, winning the 2021 Multihull of the Year Award in the power category. Its tri-deck design, spacious interior, and exceptional performance make it a desirable option for those seeking extended offshore cruising and entertaining opportunities. The enclosed flybridge skylounge is a unique feature that provides a protected and comfortable space for relaxation, regardless of the weather conditions.

The Aquila 44 holds the impressive title of being the fastest-selling power catamaran in the world. Combining long-distance cruising capabilities with a highly social platform, this model offers generous accommodation, including a full-beam forward master stateroom. Its design prioritizes owner and guest comfort, with features such as wide side decks, safety handrails, and easy access to the foredeck.

Lastly, the Aquila 36 Sport is a versatile power catamaran suitable for various purposes. It can comfortably accommodate a large number of guests for an enjoyable day out on the water, or provide a complete package for two couples looking to embark on a cruising adventure. With different windscreen options and the possibility of an enclosed helm deck with air-conditioning, this model offers flexibility and functionality.

If you’ve been intrigued Aquila Power Catamarans seen at previous boat shows, the Aquila Open Day at Runaway Bay Marina is the perfect opportunity to learn more. This event provides a more personal experience, allowing visitors one-on-one time with Aquila experts who can guide them through each model on display. Don’t miss out on this sensational showcase of Aquila power catamarans.

Definition:

– Power catamaran: A multihull vessel with two parallel hulls.

– Multihull: A type of boat with more than one hull, such as a catamaran or trimaran.