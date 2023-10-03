What Other Insomniac Universe Spin-Offs Could We See In The Future?

Insomniac Games has captured the hearts of gamers with their immensely popular Marvel’s Spider-Man games. Fans have been wondering what other games set in the Spider-Man universe Insomniac could create after the release of Spider-Man 2. Thanks to discussions on Reddit, we now have some insights into the desires of the Marvel’s Spider-Man community.

One of the most requested ideas is a story exploring Spider-Man’s origins. Players are interested in seeing how this version of Spider-Man came to be. They envision a game that showcases a younger, more naive Peter Parker still in high school, struggling to balance his responsibilities while learning the ways of being a superhero. Fans hope for a more lighthearted and fun gameplay experience that gives them a new perspective on Peter Parker’s journey.

Another highly anticipated spin-off would be a solo Venom game. Venom, a popular character in the Marvel universe, has gained even more attention with the success of recent Venom films. As Venom will appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players are eager to see a new universe dedicated to the chaotic symbiote. They imagine taking control of Venom and causing havoc in New York, with the question of whether the game will portray Venom as a villain or a vigilante. Fans hope for an engaging storyline that explores the power struggle among various Symbiote characters.

The release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has sparked interest in a Spider-Man 2099 game. This futuristic version of Spider-Man presents exciting possibilities for gameplay. With tall neon buildings and flying cars, players would have new options for maneuverability and combat. Fans envision a story that captures the essence of the Spider-Man 2099 comics and is filled with thrilling moments.

The success of Spider-Man Into/Across the Spider-Verse films has also brought attention to Spider-Gwen. Fans hope for a game featuring this unique character, offering a fresh perspective on the Spider-Man franchise. A potential story for Spider-Gwen could explore her growth from high school to becoming Spider-Gwen, potentially allowing Insomniac Games to create an alternate universe with new exploration locations and exciting gameplay opportunities.

In conclusion, the Marvel’s Spider-Man community has expressed their desire for various spin-offs in the Spider-Man universe. From exploring Spider-Man’s origins and delving into the world of Venom to experiencing the futuristic Spider-Man 2099 and embodying Spider-Gwen, fans are eager to see what Insomniac Games will create next.

