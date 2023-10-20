Upcoming Netflix Documentary to Showcase Vince McMahon’s Career in WWE

A new documentary about the life and career of Vince McMahon, the Executive Chairman of WWE, is set to be released on Netflix. The documentary will provide an in-depth look into McMahon’s journey and will feature interviews with Dave Meltzer, a renowned wrestling journalist.

According to Meltzer, Bill Simmons, who is involved in the project, has praised the documentary as one of the best projects he has ever been associated with. He also clarified that McMahon will have limited involvement in the final version, stating that McMahon will have the opportunity to view the documentary upon completion but will not have the power to make any changes.

Meltzer revealed that McMahon requested the documentary to be honest and engaging, rather than boring. He added that the documentary will likely be released as a four-part series, as the producers felt that there was too much content to fit into a single two-hour episode. If all goes according to plan, the documentary is expected to be released in early 2024.

The project has been years in the making, with the producers not shying away from exploring both the positive and negative aspects of McMahon’s career. Meltzer himself was extensively interviewed for the documentary in 2022, although some of the information he provided may now be outdated, as McMahon has since returned to WWE following his resignation and has been involved in the company’s merger with UFC under Endeavor.

This forthcoming Netflix documentary will offer fans an exclusive glimpse into the life and work of Vince McMahon, shedding light on the man behind the wrestling empire. It promises to be a compelling and revealing exploration of McMahon’s impact on the world of professional wrestling.

Sources:

– Dave Meltzer, “Wrestling Observer Newsletter”

– Bloomberg Screentime, interview with Bill Simmons