Insidious: The Red Door: Expected Release on Netflix

Insidious: The Red Door, the latest installment in the popular horror franchise, is set to be released on Netflix in the United States. The movie, which was released in theaters over the summer, received mixed reviews from critics but has garnered a positive response from audiences.

Insidious 5 will arrive on Netflix in the United States on November 4th, 2023. This is in line with the typical release window of 120 days after a movie’s theatrical debut. Netflix has confirmed the release date on its platform. The movie will be part of the Sony deal struck in 2021, which allows for the streaming of several theatrical movies on the platform.

In addition to the United States, Insidious: The Red Door has already been released on Netflix in India and South Korea. Other regions, such as Asian countries like the Philippines and Singapore, can expect the movie to debut on Netflix in early-to-mid 2024. Belgium, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Italy are also slated to receive the movie in 2024, likely in the latter half of the year. However, viewers in the United Kingdom might have to wait until 2025 or 2026 to watch the movie on Netflix.

In the meantime, fans of the franchise can explore other James Wan-produced projects available on Netflix, including Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, My Wife and I Bought a Ranch, and There’s Someone Inside Your House.

So, whether you choose to catch Insidious: The Red Door in theaters or wait for its arrival on Netflix, the choice is yours.