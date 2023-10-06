Insider Trading: Meta Platforms Inc’s Chief Legal Officer Sells Shares

In a recent insider trading move, Jennifer Newstead, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (formerly known as Facebook Inc), sold 670 shares of the company. This is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc, which could potentially indicate the company’s perspective on its stock’s value.

Meta Platforms Inc is a global technology company that builds products to connect people and businesses, with notable products such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. With a market cap of $784.27 billion, it has a significant presence in the technology industry.

Jennifer Newstead, as the Chief Legal Officer, holds a crucial role in the company’s legal affairs and strategic decisions. Her insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company’s internal perspective on its stock’s value. Over the past year, Newstead has sold a total of 25,952 shares, indicating a trend towards selling.

The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc clearly shows a preference for selling, with 76 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be interpreted as insiders believing that the stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of Newstead’s recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $304 each. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 35.52, exceeding both the industry median of 20.19 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. These figures suggest that the stock may be overvalued.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock is moderately undervalued. With a price of $304 and a GuruFocus Value of $338.68, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9. The GuruFocus Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, the company’s past returns and growth, and future performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

While the trend of insider selling raises concerns, the stock’s price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it is still modestly undervalued. Investors should closely monitor further insider trading activities and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

It is important to note that this article is generated GuruFocus and provides general insights, but is not tailored financial advice. The commentary uses historical data and analyst projections, employing an impartial methodology, and is not intended as specific investment guidance. Individual investment objectives and financial circumstances are not considered. The aim is to provide long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Keep in mind that this analysis may not include the most recent company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the mentioned stocks.

Sources: GuruFocus