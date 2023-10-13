Insider Sell: Pinterest’s Chief People Officer Christine Deputy Sells Shares

On October 10, 2023, Christine Deputy, Chief People Officer of Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), sold 7,447 shares of the company. This forms part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 112,649 shares and made no purchases.

Pinterest Inc is a visual discovery engine that allows users to discover ideas for various projects and interests. The company’s platform organizes these ideas into virtual pinboards. Its business model primarily relies on advertising, with businesses paying to promote their products and services on the platform.

Christine Deputy, as the Chief People Officer, is responsible for overseeing Pinterest’s human resources operations and strategy, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, and organizational development. She is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in human resources and people management.

The insider transaction history for Pinterest Inc shows a clear trend towards selling, with 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. While insider selling may be perceived as a negative signal, it’s essential to consider various factors, such as the stock’s valuation and overall market conditions.

On the day of the recent sell, Pinterest Inc shares were trading at $29, with a market cap of $18.61 billion. The stock’s price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $30.39. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed GuruFocus, taking into account historical multiples, past returns and growth, and future performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors should evaluate multiple factors, including the company’s fundamentals and market conditions, when making investment decisions. While the insider sell is noteworthy, it does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for Pinterest Inc. It’s important to remember that insiders may sell shares for reasons unrelated to their view on the company’s future.

In conclusion, this article highlights the recent sell of Pinterest Inc shares its Chief People Officer, Christine Deputy. It emphasizes the need to consider a range of factors and not solely rely on insider selling as an indicator of a company’s future prospects.

Sources:

– GuruFocus (no URL provided)