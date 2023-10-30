Uber Refines TikTok Strategy to Enhance Brand Image and Connect with Diverse Audiences

Uber has recently made changes to its TikTok strategy consolidating its various services under a single TikTok account, in an effort to create a cohesive brand image on the platform. The aim is to build connections with a diverse audience through collaborations with content creators, targeting micro-content creators instead of high-profile celebrities or influencers. By working with 10 content creators across different niches, including comedy, food, and travel, Uber maintains control over the creative process and fosters a collaborative content creation process.

According to Phil Rosario, global social media lead of TikTok at Uber, this approach allows Uber to relate to its audience on a more personal level showcasing lifestyle stories that people can resonate with. The goal is to make people see Uber as more than just a ride-sharing and food delivery service, but as a platform that enables them to go anywhere and get anything.

Highlights of Uber’s collaborations with creators include incorporating Uber Eats bags as fashionable accessories, showcasing local and small restaurants that use the Uber Eats platform, and participating in trending challenges and viral content. By leveraging the expertise and deep knowledge of TikTok creators, Uber is able to stay up-to-date with emerging trends and create relevant content that resonates with its audience.

These efforts have resulted in significant growth for Uber on TikTok, with over 750,000 followers as of September 2023. The brand saw over 150,000 followers just one month after launching on TikTok in June 2022. Additionally, Uber’s organic video content has amassed 35 million views and received 3.7 million organic video likes.

While the exact budget allocation for Uber’s TikTok strategy remains undisclosed, the company has invested heavily in advertising, with a little over $98 million spent on advertising in 2023. Most of these funds have been dedicated to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and digital out-of-home advertising.

Madison Rogers, a creative strategist at the ad agency Fuse Create, commended Uber’s systematic approach to experimentation and content testing on TikTok. By engaging both micro-influencers and TikTok stars, Uber can cater to different audience categories, making its content more diverse and engaging.

In conclusion, Uber’s refined TikTok strategy not only enhances its brand image but also enables the company to connect with a diverse audience. Through collaborations with content creators and a continuous process of testing and adapting, Uber is able to create relevant and engaging content on TikTok that resonates with its followers.

