New Perspectives on May December: Exploring the Cinematic Language in Todd Haynes’ Dark Comedy

May December, the new dark comedy directed Todd Haynes, delves into the intricate world of mirrors and reflections to tell its story. The film follows the troubled marriage of Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton), who entered into a controversial relationship when Gracie was in her 30s and Joe was in seventh grade. The arrival of Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), an actress set to play Gracie in a movie, brings to light the unspoken tensions and secrets that have plagued their relationship for decades. Haynes masterfully constructs a visual language that forces the characters to confront their true selves.

Shot on location in Savannah, Georgia, May December showcases the collaboration between Haynes and cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt, known for his naturalistic style. While the film pays homage to cinematic greats like Ingmar Bergman and Mike Nichols, the duo strived to create something unique and personal. Blauvelt notes, “Todd was very specific about references, but my favorite part is using those as our guides. The collaboration then begins as to how to make it our own.”

One of the standout scenes in the film involves Gracie and Elizabeth shopping for graduation dresses. The use of mirrors in this scene adds complexity and tension to the interaction between the characters. Haynes explains that the scene expanded and became more intricate as filming progressed. Blauvelt faced the challenge of hiding the camera and ensuring that the mirrors were strategically placed. The result is a mesmerizing one-shot scene that relies heavily on the impeccable performances of Moore and Portman.

Another pivotal scene in the film is when Joe starts opening up to Elizabeth about the early days of his relationship with Gracie. This scene takes place on the street outside the house and involves a long moving shot. The crew had to use a remote-controlled buggy to capture the scene effectively. Despite the challenges posed shooting at dusk, the performances of Melton and Portman shine through, capturing the nuances of their characters’ evolving dynamic.

May December expertly explores themes of identity, femininity, and the impact of the past on the present. Through its unique visual language and exceptional performances, the film offers a fresh take on a controversial topic, leaving viewers captivated until the very end.

FAQs

1. What is May December about?

May December is a dark comedy that focuses on the troubled marriage between Gracie and Joe. Gracie and Joe first started a sexual relationship when Gracie was in her 30s and Joe was in seventh grade. The arrival of Elizabeth, an actress set to play Gracie in a movie, sets off a chain of events that forces the characters to confront long-held secrets.

2. Who directed May December?

May December is directed Todd Haynes, known for his work on films like Carol and Far From Heaven.

3. Who are the main actors in May December?

The main actors in May December are Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, and Natalie Portman.

4. Where was May December filmed?

May December was shot on location in Savannah, Georgia.

5. Who is the cinematographer for May December?

The cinematographer for May December is Christopher Blauvelt, known for his naturalistic style.