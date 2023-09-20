TikTok Frenzies Drive Anti-Social Behavior in Real Life, BBC Investigation Finds

An investigation BBC Three has revealed that TikTok is fueling online frenzies that are spilling over into real-world anti-social behavior. Former employees of the social media app have stated that the issue is not being properly addressed due to concerns that it could hinder the platform’s growth. The investigation uncovered instances where TikTok’s algorithm and design prompt users to engage in unusual and potentially harmful behavior in their videos.

TikTok has distanced itself from previous episodes of disorder linked to its platform, but the BBC identified multiple cases where disproportionate engagement on TikTok led to harmful effects. This includes the spread of false accusations in murder cases, interference in police investigations, vandalism during school protests, and the fanning of flames during riots. Former TikTok employees compared these frenzies to “wildfires” and emphasized the potential danger, especially considering the app’s young and impressionable user base.

TikTok’s algorithm selects videos for each user’s “For You” page, which means that users are exposed to content they wouldn’t normally encounter. This can incentivize users to mimic the unusual behavior seen in other videos. Former employees also noted that TikTok prioritizes user participation, encouraging active engagement with the app. However, this level of participation can be unsettling for those who become the subjects of false accusations or harassment due to viral misinformation.

While TikTok has measures in place to combat harmful content, such as removing misinformation and reducing the reach of unverified videos, the platform’s design and algorithm continue to facilitate online frenzies and their real-world consequences.

