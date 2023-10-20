TikTok Star Scams Thousands through Fake Cancer GoFundMe and Makeshift Hospital

An Iowa TikTok star, Madison Russo, is facing sentencing after admitting to scamming hundreds of people into donating money to her GoFundMe pretending to have cancer. She raised over $37,000 from unsuspecting donors and used the funds to buy medical supplies, wigs, and medications to make her deception more convincing. Police discovered an entire makeshift hospital in her apartment, adding to the evidence against her.

Russo claimed to have been diagnosed with stage two pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and a tumor the size of a football wrapped around her spine. However, an anonymous tipster alerted the Eldridge Police Department to medical discrepancies in her social media pictures, leading to an investigation. Subpoenaed medical records revealed that Russo had never been diagnosed with cancer.

Russo had used her online platform to appeal for donations, stating that the cost of medical expenses was a burden on her family. She also gave public speeches about her supposed cancer at her university and was even selected as a guest speaker at an event hosted the National Pancreas Foundation in Chicago.

During a search of Russo’s apartment, authorities discovered an IV pole, a wig, nausea pills prescribed to a relative, and other medical supplies. Photos of Russo receiving treatment were found to be taken inside her apartment using the medical equipment. It was also discovered that Russo had been stealing photos from actual cancer patients and passing them off as her own.

Russo initially pleaded not guilty but later pled guilty to the charges. She faces up to 10 years in prison according to Iowa state laws. GoFundMe has banned her from the platform, and all donors were refunded when she was arrested.

This case highlights the risks of online fundraising platforms and the importance of verifying the authenticity of campaigns. It serves as a reminder that fraudsters can exploit people’s empathy and willingness to help those in need. The anonymous tipster who alerted the police demonstrated the importance of being cautious and vigilant online.

