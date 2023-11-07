The Super Tall Good Lads: A Brotherhood for the Vertically Gifted

As I stood in front of the mirror, dwarfing my average-height friends, I couldn’t help but wonder about the significance of my tallness. Was it an integral part of my identity or merely a feature that set me apart? These existential musings took on a new dimension when I discovered the Super Tall Good Lads (STGL), a WhatsApp group that has become a refuge for men over 6ft2 to connect, commiserate, and share their experiences.

Originating in the UK, the STGL chat has amassed a membership of 421, bringing together like-minded individuals who all grapple with the unique challenges and perks of their towering stature. From exchanging tips on where to find clothes that actually fit to commiserating over the discomfort of cramped airplane seats, the group provides a safe space for these vertically gifted individuals to support one another.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the STGL community is its genuine camaraderie. Far from the stereotypical lad culture, this online fellowship offers a refreshing antidote to the toxic masculinity that pervades many male-dominated spaces on the internet. Despite their differences in height, weight, and background, the members of STGL find solace in their shared experiences, forming a true brotherhood.

The group goes beyond mere messaging, with an anonymous creator initiating a height index that allows members to document their physical stats and rank themselves among their peers. This playful competition adds an element of fun and camaraderie to the group dynamics. Additionally, STGL has recently ventured into organizing speed dating events for women interested in abnormally tall men, showcasing their desire to connect with potential partners who appreciate their unique qualities.

However, like any community, STGL has faced its fair share of challenges. Earlier this year, an infiltrator breached the chat, causing mayhem and deleting numerous members. Dubbed “The Exodus,” this momentary setback served as a reminder of the group’s resilience and determination to safeguard their space against future intrusions.

As a passive observer of the STGL community, I can’t help but feel a sense of awe at the connections formed within this group. However, there is room for growth, particularly in terms of queer representation. While STGL has a predominantly heterosexual focus, the members remain open to broadening their horizons and diversifying their experiences.

In a world that often overlooks or dismisses individuals who stand head and shoulders above the rest, the Super Tall Good Lads have found solace, understanding, and fellowship within their chat. Through their shared ups and downs, they have established a community that celebrates their unique stature and supports one another through life’s highs and lows.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I join the Super Tall Good Lads group?

Unfortunately, the process of joining STGL is exclusive and invitation-based. If you encounter a fellow STGL member in real life or connect with one through other channels, you may have the chance to be added to the chat.

2. Is there a height requirement to join the group?

Yes, the group caters to men over 6ft2 in height. This requirement ensures that members can relate to and empathize with the challenges faced their fellow tall individuals.

3. Are there any events or meetups organized STGL?

Yes, the group occasionally organizes meetups at small pubs in London, providing an opportunity for members to socialize and connect in person. Additionally, STGL has started exploring the possibility of hosting speed dating events to facilitate connections between tall men and interested women.

4. Is there a female equivalent of the Super Tall Good Lads group?

As of now, there is no official female equivalent of STGL. However, women who are interested in connecting with tall men can express their interest through the group’s recently introduced expression of interest form for speed dating events.

5. How can I ensure the security of my online communities?

While it is not always possible to prevent infiltrations or security breaches, maintaining a strong sense of community and vigilance can help protect online spaces. Regularly updating privacy settings, verifying new members, and promptly addressing any suspicious activity can go a long way in safeguarding your online community.