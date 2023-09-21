Backbench Conservative MPs Praise PM Despite Backlash to Net Zero Rollbacks

Backbench Conservative MPs have voiced their support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson despite the backlash he received for his decision to roll back net zero measures. Messages sent in a WhatsApp channel for all Conservative MPs show many MPs congratulating Chancellor Rishi Sunak for his interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, where he defended the government’s decision. The announcement has been heavily criticized business leaders, climate campaigners, and even MPs within the Conservative party.

In the Whatsapp group, MPs praised the Prime Minister for focusing on the needs of the people and the decarbonization imperative. They commended him for “seizing the agenda” and applauded policy announcements like this as what is needed from the PM. A government minister also joined the conversation to share messages of support received from friends, family, and constituents.

However, not all Conservatives were supportive of the decision. Former environment minister Zac Goldsmith called for a snap general election to test the PM’s mandate, while former Tory energy minister Chris Skidmore warned that delaying net zero measures would have economic consequences.

The Conservative Environment Network and the government’s own Climate Change Committee also expressed concerns about the rollbacks, warning that it could damage the party’s reputation on environmental issues and push the UK further away from meeting its legal commitments. Carmakers have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the delay, threatening to withdraw investments and risking thousands of jobs.

Sources: i

Definitions:

– Net Zero: Achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and those removed from it, effectively resulting in no net increase in emissions.

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging app that allows users to send messages, make voice and video calls, and share media.

Sources:

– i: [insert URL here]