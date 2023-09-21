Tory Party Divisions Emerge Over Net Zero Commitments

The Conservative Party in the UK has long been divided when it comes to environmental issues, particularly in relation to the costs associated with the transition to net zero. MPs in “red wall” seats are wary of rushing into such commitments, fearing a loss of votes. On the other hand, colleagues in southern seats see their environmental credentials as essential for retaining swing voters and preventing defections to other parties.

In recent years, the sceptics have outnumbered the supporters within the party. The Conservative Environment Network boasts over 100 members, while the Net Zero Scrutiny Group has only around 20 public members. However, following a closely fought-election in Uxbridge, where opposition to the extension of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s ultra-low emission zone played a significant role, the attitude within the party has started to shift.

The tensions between these two factions have been in plain sight over the summer as the party has engaged in an open debate about how far it should advocate green issues for electoral advantage. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to scale back on key net zero commitments has further fueled this debate.

Although the initial leak of information to the BBC caught Sunak’s team off guard, the Prime Minister and his aides have since gone into damage control mode. Boris Johnson publicly expressed his opposition to watering down the commitments, with government figures suggesting that while the leaks provoked strong reactions within the party, “that’s not the audience”.

The WhatsApp groups within the party have reportedly been a battleground, with MPs voicing their concerns on various sides. Some unlikely alliances have formed, with Sunak’s former critics, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Liz Truss, expressing support for his decision to delay the ban on new petrol and diesel cars five years.

It is worth noting that Johnson has always been more pro-net zero than his party, whereas Sunak has long been skeptical of the costs involved. His decision to pivot on green policies is not mere political maneuvering but reflects his genuine beliefs. Downing Street plans to further emphasize Sunak as a leader willing to make tough decisions, in contrast to the status quo, suggesting that he is the change candidate in a general election.

However, this shift does carry risks. While there may be some support for delaying the ban on petrol cars, it is still a gamble. Labour has already pledged to reinstate the 2030 target, potentially portraying the Tories as anti-business. No 10 hopes to create a dividing line on the cost of living in a general election, but there is a risk that voters may view it as a desperate attempt for votes.

In conclusion, the Conservative Party’s divisions over net zero commitments have come to the fore, with MPs in different regions holding contrasting views. Sunak’s decision to scale back on green commitments has stirred up tensions within the party, but it has also presented an opportunity for him to be seen as a leader willing to take risks and fight the next election on his terms.

Source: Katy Balls, The Spectator’s Political Editor