New Covert Military Rock Concert Series Unites Special Operations Community

A secret event is about to take place at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, and you wouldn’t know it unless someone told you. What appears to be an ordinary concert featuring country superstar Brad Paisley is actually part of a top-secret military rock concert series called SOFstock. The series began in 2012 in Washington, D.C. and has since expanded to other locations, including Tampa, Florida.

SOFstock, which stands for special-operations forces and Woodstock, brings together national headline acts and bands made up of veterans. These covert concerts are not advertised, and the dates and locations are tightly guarded secrets. The audience consists of defense contractors, service members, and even high-ranking officials, all dressed in casual attire like jeans and t-shirts.

The purpose of these concerts is to raise funds for the children of fallen special-operations personnel and CIA officers. Over $2 million has been raised so far through ticket sales and donations. The concerts also provide an opportunity for the special operations community to come together and bond over their shared love for music.

The founder of SOFstock, who goes the name Pack for security reasons, got the idea for the concert series while working in the defense industry. He noticed a jam room in a defense contractor’s office and realized that music could be used to bring the defense community together and support a worthy cause. The concerts started as a battle of bands featuring members of the defense community and have now evolved to include professional headliners.

In addition to supporting the children of the fallen, SOFstock is now also focused on providing assistance to special-operations veterans nationwide who suffer from physical and mental wounds. The concerts aim to raise awareness and funds for conditions like Operator Syndrome, a combination of post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and other conditions commonly experienced special-operations personnel.

SOFstock is a unique and powerful way for the special operations community to come together, honor the fallen, and support those who have served. These covert concerts not only provide entertainment but also create a sense of unity and camaraderie among those in attendance. The next SOFstock event is scheduled to take place in early November in the D.C. area, continuing to bring people together through the power of music.

