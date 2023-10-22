The Colorful Home of Tara Slinger: A Maximalist’s Dream

Tara Slinger’s home is a maximalist’s paradise, bursting with vibrant colors, unique items, and design details that will leave you awestruck. It’s a place where every corner is a celebration of color and pattern. But what sets Tara’s home apart is the ever-changing nature of its design. There simply isn’t enough time to see everything before she’s busy repainting, rearranging, repapering, or recycling.

Tara, a full-time content creator, lives in the house with her firefighter husband, Joe, their six-year-old son, Henry, and their adorable sausage dog, Angus. They stumbled upon this end terrace property in Lytham St Annes when Henry was just a few months old. They had viewed countless houses in the area, but nothing seemed to capture their hearts like this one.

The couple fell in love with the little hallway/entranceway, which set the house apart from the others they had seen. It felt welcoming and spacious, a true testament to the care and love the previous owners had put into it. In the early years, the decor remained plain and simple, with whitewashed walls, as Tara juggled taking care of a young child and running her own clothing business.

However, it was during the first COVID lockdown that Tara’s creativity truly flourished. Feeling anxious and unable to leave the house due to her asthma, she found solace in tackling home improvement projects. Teaching herself DIY skills, she began painting and papering her way around the house. To document her progress and perhaps distract herself further, Tara started an Instagram page, which quickly gained popularity.

Tara’s amazing eye for design and her authenticity have earned her the trust of renowned design companies and major high street brands. However, she remains discerning about her collaborations, only working with brands that align with her style and values.

In 2021, Tara faced a new challenge when she was plagued undiagnosed chronic pain. Determined not to let her illness hold her back, she partnered with Dulux for their “New Chapter” campaign. Tara transformed her office into an inviting space drenching it in pink, showcasing how bringing color into your home can help during difficult times.

But amidst all the bold colors and eclectic style, Tara’s home remains a warm and inviting family space. It’s not just a showcase; it’s a place where practical storage, lounging blankets for the dog, and toys for Henry and his friends take center stage.

Tara advises others to decorate their homes in a way that brings them joy now, rather than worrying about future buyers. She believes that home improvements don’t have to cost a fortune and encourages DIY projects as a way to learn and create a space you love.

