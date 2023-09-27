The Writers Guild of America Strike Comes to an End: What You Need to Know

After a nearly five-month-long strike, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative agreement. The strike, which began on May 2nd, has caused picket lines and protests across the country. Writers will be permitted to return to work on September 27th, pending the ratification of the contract the union’s full membership from October 2nd to October 9th.

Throughout the strike, the WGA fought for better compensation and working conditions for writers, with a particular emphasis on the rise of streaming services. One of the key provisions in the agreement is a wage increase of 18% for TV shows or films on streaming services that are at least 96 minutes long. Writers will also receive a 26% hike in residual base pay for reruns. In addition, writers will be eligible for viewership bonuses for hit shows and movies released on streaming services.

The new contract also addresses the issue of minimum staffing in writers’ rooms. Previously, writers had expressed concerns about understaffing, which can lead to burnout. The agreement now guarantees at least three writers for a six-episode series, five writers for a 7 to 12 episode series, and six writers for shows with more than 13 episodes. Weeks on the payroll are also guaranteed, with at least 10 consecutive weeks of work during production and a minimum of 20 weeks during post-production.

Another important aspect of the agreement is the treatment of artificial intelligence (AI). The WGA and AMPTP have agreed that AI cannot be considered a writer, and any AI-generated material is not considered literary material or assigned material. However, writers are allowed to choose to use AI if they wish, but cannot be forced to use AI software a company.

While the writers celebrate their win, the unionized actors (SAG-AFTRA) continue to march. There have been no confirmed future meeting dates between the actors union and Hollywood executives at this time.

