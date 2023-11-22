Local Artists Celebrate Success at the 29th South African Music Awards

This past weekend, local artists gathered to celebrate their achievements at the prestigious 29th South African Music Awards (Samas). The event, held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, was an exciting showcase of talent and creativity.

Hosted DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi, with red carpet hosts Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu, the awards ceremony featured captivating performances from renowned artists such as Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, Loatinover, Msaki, Alter Ego, and 25K.

Kabza De Small emerged as a big winner, taking home four awards, including Best Duo/Group of The Year for Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena and Best Produced Album for KOA II Part 1. On the first night of the Industry Awards, Kabza De Small also won Best Amapiano Album for KOA II Part 1 and Best Kwaito Album for the collaboration with Kwesta on Speak N Vrostaan.

Another notable achievement was accomplished 2Point1 with Ntate Stunna and Nthabi Sings, who won both Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their hit single Stimela, as voted upon the public.

Ntokozo Mbambo, a renowned Gospel superstar, also had a triumphant evening winning Female Artist of The Year, Album of The Year, and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards for Lavish Worship.

The guest presenters included some of the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry, alongside Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. The red carpet was abuzz with African stars like Jessica Nkosi, Laconco, Ayanda MVP, and Penny Lebyane, adding glamour to the event.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC1) Channel Head, Ofentse Thinane, expressed the importance of music in storytelling and congratulated all the nominees and winners for their contributions to the industry.

The RiSA CEO, Nhlanhla Sibisi, commended the winners for their achievements despite the challenges faced during #SAMA29. He expressed pride in South Africa’s music and entertainment industry and wished the winners continued success in their careers.

In addition to the awards, newcomer Myztro received the Newcomer of the Year award for 2.0 Nkwari, and Makhadzi won Best Traditional Album for African Queen 2.0.

The evening also honored artists such as Mörda, Lloyiso, K.O, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode for their exceptional contributions to the industry.

Overall, the 29th South African Music Awards was a night of celebration, recognizing and honoring the incredible talent within the South African music scene. The winners have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the industry and will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

