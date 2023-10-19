The Quest for Unbreakable Encryption in the Age of Quantum Computers

Encryption is the foundation of online security, using mathematical algorithms to protect our data. However, the existence of truly unbreakable encryption has yet to be proven. Encryption schemes are built on one-way math problems, which are easy to carry out in one direction but nearly impossible to solve efficiently in reverse. These problems form the basis of our trust in online security, as no one has been able to crack the schemes that protect our data.

However, the rise of quantum computers poses a new threat to encryption. Quantum computers have the potential to quickly solve the math problems behind today’s encryption algorithms, putting personal information at risk. In response, computer scientists and cryptographers are searching for new encryption algorithms that can withstand attacks from both classical and quantum computers.

Unfortunately, finding a single type of problem that is provably hard for both classical and quantum computers to solve has proven to be a challenge. This is the most important question in the field of encryption. Theoretical computer scientists, like Rafael Pass, are exploring the connections between one-way functions and other open problems, hoping to find a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, practical cryptography researchers are developing new encryption schemes that are seemingly strong enough to resist quantum attacks. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has been spearheading the search for post-quantum encryption algorithms, recently selecting CRYSTALS-Kyber as the first algorithm to be recommended for public use 2024.

However, the question of whether post-quantum algorithms are truly unassailable remains uncertain. History has shown that seemingly unbreakable encryption candidates have fallen to simple attacks. Computer scientists find themselves at a crossroads, uncertain of the true security of post-quantum encryption.

In the world of cryptography, the quest for unbreakable encryption continues. While quantum computers pose a new challenge, researchers are working diligently to find solutions that will protect our data in the age of quantum computing.

