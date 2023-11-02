New Lawsuit Shakes the Set of AMC’s “Queer for Fear”

An Inside Look at the Controversial Workplace Allegations

A recent lawsuit has sent shockwaves through the production of the popular AMC docuseries, “Queer for Fear.” Sam Wineman, a producer on the show, filed a lawsuit alleging a toxic work environment, including bullying, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and retaliation. At the center of the complaint is Bryan Fuller, a well-known television producer accused of sexually harassing and assaulting Wineman during production.

However, the allegations have received pushback from 14 individuals associated with the show, including editors, sound mixers, and interview subjects. They argue that Fuller ran a professional and collegial set, and Wineman’s claims came as a surprise and date back more than two years.

The most significant allegation involves a back-cracking incident in 2021, which Wineman characterizes as assault. However, an executive producer who was present at the time denies any such occurrence.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, the controversy surrounding “Queer for Fear” has started important conversations about workplace misconduct in the entertainment industry. It is rare for people in Hollywood to publicly defend individuals accused of sexual misconduct, but some have come forward to support Fuller, asserting that Wineman’s lawsuit lacks credibility and appears to be retaliatory in nature.

