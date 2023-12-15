Netflix Revealed Streaming Data for First Half of 2023: What Stands Out?

Netflix recently shared data on the total hours viewed for over 18,000 movies and TV shows during the first half of 2023. This massive amount of information showcases the platform’s ability to engage its vast subscriber base, which currently stands at nearly 239 million users. However, the data provided only reflects the total hours viewed and not the metric Netflix uses for its weekly top 10 lists.

One interesting finding is that the series “Wednesday,” despite being ranked fourth on the 18,000-title list, takes the first spot in Netflix’s all-time English-language series rankings. This is due to its shorter run time, which gave it more views compared to other shows with longer run times.

In terms of diversity, six out of the top 25 titles on the list feature Latinx lead or co-lead actors, while nine others showcase people of color in lead or co-lead roles. This means that 60% of the top 25 titles on Netflix from January to June had representation from the global majority. Additionally, six of the top 25 titles were non-English languages, although dubbed versions are also available.

The data also uncovered some disappointing news for certain shows. Despite having a significant number of views, the show “Sex/Life” was canceled, with its second season receiving 45% less viewing time compared to the first. Another canceled show, “Shadow and Bone,” garnered a substantial number of views across its two seasons but did not meet Netflix’s priorities following the SAG-AFTRA strike in November.

Interestingly, approximately 21% of the titles on the list, totaling 3,813 entries, had minimal viewing time. Notably, the least-watched Netflix original released worldwide and available for all six months was the 14-minute documentary “Making the Witcher: Blood Origin,” which accumulated 65.3 million hours of viewing.

Lastly, despite no longer being available on Netflix in the United States since 2020, the popular NBC sitcom “The Office” amassed over 341 million hours of viewing worldwide between January and June.

This data release Netflix provides valuable insights into viewership trends and preferences. It highlights the diversity and popularity of certain titles while shedding light on the challenges faced others.