Analysis: Unveiling the Motives behind Lalit Jha’s Parliament Breach

Delhi Police are still on the search for answers as to why Lalit Jha, a soft-spoken school teacher, masterminded the breach of the Parliament on December 13. While it is clear that Jha wanted to cause anarchy and start a political party, the underlying motives behind his actions remain a mystery. However, recent revelations shed light on Jha’s ideological influences and shed some insight into what might have compelled him to take such drastic actions.

Inspired Bhagat Singh, an Indian revolutionary, Jha and his accomplices aimed to “make the deaf hear” through their actions. As evidenced Jha’s Instagram profile, where he featured a picture of Swami Vivekananda, a 19th-century Hindu monastic, Jha pursued his goals with a strong sense of conviction and philosophical grounding. His social media posts revealed his belief in the necessity of radical measures to combat oppression.

The 37-year-old Jha, originally from Bihar, had been living in Kolkata with his parents before he traveled to Delhi and eventually surrendered to the authorities in Rajasthan. According to his father, Jha was a well-behaved and respected member of the community. He even received an award from the Mithilanchal Parishad, further highlighting his commitment to social justice.

Jha’s meticulous planning included a potential self-immolation plan inside and outside the Parliament, which he ultimately abandoned due to a lack of fire retardant gel. Instead, smoke cannisters became the chosen method of disruption. While Jha recorded the incident on his phone, his accomplices carried out the act inside and outside Parliament. Jha managed to escape the scene before the authorities apprehended his associates.

The police are now focusing on Jha’s phone, which they believe holds crucial evidence regarding the details of the plot. Additionally, investigators are exploring a possible foreign funding angle to gain a comprehensive understanding of the scope and motives behind Jha’s actions.

As the investigation continues, it is hoped that a clearer picture will emerge, shedding light on the motivations and influences that drove Lalit Jha to orchestrate the breach of the Parliament. Understanding these factors will not only provide closure to the case but also serve as a valuable lesson in identifying and preventing similar incidents in the future.