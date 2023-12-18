In the long-awaited sequel to the beloved animated film “Chicken Run,” the chickens are back and sweeter than ever. But this time, they’re coated in a special ingredient that takes their sweetness to a whole new level: powdered sugar. The puppet makers at Aardman Animations, the studio behind the film, discovered that silica powder, which they had previously used to prevent the chickens from looking shiny on camera, was toxic and required protective gear. In a stroke of genius, they decided to try using powdered sugar instead, and it worked beautifully.

Aardman Animations is known for its scrappy innovation, and their use of powdered sugar as a key ingredient in the film is a testament to their resourcefulness. “It just makes this perfect matte surface if you get it right,” says Kate Anderson, Aardman’s head of puppets.

The first “Chicken Run” film, released in 2000, became the highest-grossing stop motion movie ever and put Aardman on the map. Despite the film’s success, a sequel was not immediately in the cards. However, after more than two decades, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” is finally here. The stars aligned when the original director, Nick Park, became an executive producer, the original writer, Karey Kirkpatrick, returned, and Sam Fell, a long-time Aardman collaborator, agreed to direct.

The sequel takes a different approach from the first film. Instead of breaking out of Mrs. Tweedy’s farm, the chickens are breaking in, this time to her industrial chicken nugget factory. Technology has also played a significant role this time around, with the use of pre-visualization, VR headset sculpting, and digital cameras. The chicken models have received a makeover as well, with silicone bodies fitted over 3D-printed armatures.

Throughout the production process, Aardman’s dedication to stop motion animation remains strong. Each chicken model is painstakingly hand-painted with feathers and coated in powdered sugar. The attention to detail and the love put into every frame make “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” a truly special film.

So, get ready to indulge in the deliciously sweet world of the chickens in “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.” This long-awaited sequel is sure to capture the hearts of audiences all over the world with its unique charm and innovative animation techniques.