Amish Homes Embrace Modern Luxury in Surprising Trend

In a surprising divergence from their traditional way of life, the Amish community has seen a rise in high-end properties in recent years. These luxurious Amish homes, once thought impossible, are a result of some communities branching out into small businesses and experiencing newfound wealth.

The Amish community has long adhered to a simple lifestyle, focusing on agriculture and rejecting materialism. However, with farming becoming less profitable, many Amish individuals have turned to small businesses such as furniture making and even cannabis stores. This shift has brought in greater revenues and exposure to modernity, which is now reflected in their stylish and fashionable homes.

Amish properties are now commanding prices of over $1 million, often selling at a significant premium due to their reputation for quality craftsmanship. One realtor mentioned that some money-minded Amish individuals are even “flipping” properties for a profit, deviating from the traditional mindset of land as a generational investment.

These upscale Amish homes feature contemporary interiors with modern flourishes. Kitchens boast stunning features like custom cabinetry, sleek countertops, and subway tile backsplashes. The living rooms rebel against the traditional plain aesthetic with patterned rugs, colorful cushions, canvas wall art, vases, and luxurious leather sofas. While the homes still retain some traditional elements like propane refrigerators made Crystal Cold, known to be popular among the Amish, they also incorporate modern lighting and heating methods.

One example of this trend is a sprawling 20-acre estate in Geauga County, Ohio, which sold for $1,050,000. It features five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, marble tabletops, floral rugs, and chic decor. The master bedroom includes sliding barn doors, walk-in closets, and an ensuite with a soaking tub, twin vanities, and a walk-in shower. The entire property is equipped with hydronic radiant heat, offering both comfort and efficiency.

This shift towards modern luxury in Amish homes is indicative of the changing times and evolving economic landscape. While some may view it as a departure from tradition, it also highlights the Amish community’s ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world.