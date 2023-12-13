Scenic Getaway: Explore the Exclusive Retreat Featured in the Hit Film

Amidst the buzz surrounding the trending sci-fi thriller, “Leave the World Behind,” let’s delve into the fascinating location that served as the backdrop for this gripping tale. Nestled in the opulent neighborhood of Old Westbury on Long Island’s prestigious North Shore, sits a stunning, 5,200-square-foot modern farmhouse. This luxurious Airbnb property played a pivotal role in the movie, becoming a sanctuary for the characters as they faced an impending apocalypse.

Designed John Patrick Winberry of The Up Studio, this extraordinary residence offers a unique layout that breaks free from conventional design restrictions. By rotating the back of the house 90 degrees, Winberry created an expansive L-shaped structure, flooding every corner with natural light. The “Open Corner House,” as it has been dubbed, boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a signature infinity-edge pool with azure waters, and an elegant white brick façade.

Throughout the film, viewers witness the characters’ anxieties unfold against the backdrop of this picturesque retreat. As oil rigs loom on the horizon and planes plummet from the sky, the protagonists find solace in striking spaces such as a warm wood and marble-clad kitchen, while engaging in deep conversations. Additionally, they seek refuge in clawfoot bathtubs, futilely attempting to prepare for the impending disaster.

While the house may not exude traditional coziness, it offers a serene and enchanting ambiance that initially masks the inevitable chaos that ensues. Production designer Anastasia White describes it as a place where one wouldn’t expect anything to go wrong upon stepping through its doors.

As you explore the accompanying images of this remarkable Airbnb, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the meticulous attention to detail that helped bring this engrossing cinematic experience to life. Immerse yourself in the trailer for “Leave the World Behind” and witness the captivating fusion of storytelling and real estate.

Experience the allure of this scenic getaway that captivated audiences worldwide, leaving them on the edge of their seats.