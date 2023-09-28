Lush Doubles Down on Collaborations to Drive Brand Success

Lush, the cosmetics brand known for its ethical and sustainable products, made a bold decision two years ago to completely abandon major social media platforms and big tech companies. In an effort to remain visible and relevant in the digital landscape, Lush devised a new strategy centered around collaborations with popular brands such as Netflix, Mattel, and Paramount.

This ‘collaborations’ approach has proven to be a resounding success for Lush. Over the past year, these partnerships have generated over £15 million in additional sales and attracted a significant number of new customers. Each collaboration has brought an average 30% increase in new customer acquisition, and Lush’s website traffic has seen a 1.2% year-on-year increase.

While some collaborations may seem unexpected, Lush believes in taking an intuitive approach rather than relying solely on data analysis. For instance, the partnership with gaming giant Nintendo for a Super Mario Bros-themed product range was a brainchild of the collabs team. This collaboration alone brought in £10 million in sales worldwide.

Another surprising success was the collaboration with the Paramount animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants. By connecting the collection to an ocean conservation and sustainability initiative, Lush generated over £1.3 million in sales in the first week and over £4 million globally to date.

The creative process behind these collaborations is essential to Lush. The brand focuses on elevating the products beyond simple licensing, looking for unique and innovative ways to engage both new and existing customers. Rather than relying on data insights, Lush values the input and requests of its staff, as well as ideas coming from potential partners.

By embracing collaborations, Lush has not only revitalized its brand but also found a successful alternative to traditional digital marketing strategies. Breaking away from big tech and leveraging partnerships with like-minded brands has allowed Lush to connect with new audiences and create excitement around its products.

