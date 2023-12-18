The Rise of Beavo: The Unconventional Influencer

Summary: Brandon Beavis, also known as Beavo, has become a social media sensation through his unique content on TikTok. While many influencers gain fame through fashion, beauty, or comedy, Beavo has managed to captivate audiences simply eating food, particularly burgers. Despite the controversy surrounding his eating habits and the promotion of not chewing food, Beavo has amassed an impressive following and now commands a high price for sponsored posts.

Influencer Beavo, real name Brandon Beavis, has taken the social media world storm with his unconventional content. Rather than following traditional influencer niches, Beavo has found fame through his videos of devouring food, with burgers being his particular favorite. The allure of watching someone indulge in junk food and takeaways has captured the attention of millions of viewers, resulting in an impressive following on TikTok.

With over 591K followers and 12M likes as of December 2023, Beavo has become a force to be reckoned with in the influencer space. His popularity extends beyond TikTok, as he also maintains a strong presence on Instagram. Thanks to his significant following, Beavo can now command around £1K for each sponsored post, making him a sought-after partner for brands.

However, not all is well for Beavo. In December 2023, he faced backlash for promoting dangerous eating habits. His videos often depict him devouring food whole without chewing, which can pose a choking risk. Medical professionals have expressed concerns about his promotion of not chewing food, emphasizing the importance of proper chewing for digestion and oral health. University of Utah dietician Staci McIntosh highlighted the significance of chewing food appropriately but also cautioned against obsessively counting the number of chews.

Despite the controversy, Beavo continues to attract a loyal fan base. To keep up with his latest escapades, fans can follow him on TikTok @beavisbrandon and on Instagram @beavoofficial. While his content may be unconventional, there is no denying the impact and influence Beavo has gained through his unique approach to social media.