The Rise of Reactivity: Unveiling the Secrets of the Drum Awards for Social Media

The Drum Awards for Social Media is an annual event that recognizes excellence in social media campaigns and strategies. This year, the awards were led Kristi Daraban, associate VP of social media at Nationwide, and Eduardo Beltrao, global head of social media governance at HSBC, along with a panel of esteemed judges. As the judges deliberated over the entries, they discovered an exciting trend – the emergence of reactive work that pushed creative boundaries.

In previous years, social media campaigns were often characterized meticulous planning and careful execution. However, this year, the judges noticed a wave of campaigns that were quick to respond to cultural events and trends. Brands demonstrated an ability to react swiftly and efficiently, turning current happenings into award-winning campaigns. This heightened level of creativity and speed was truly remarkable.

Beltrao observed that alongside these reactive campaigns, there were also “some one-hit wonders” and work that “forged a path for a new way of doing something.” It was clear that innovation was thriving in the social media sphere.

Among the many categories, ‘Social Film’ emerged as the most debated. The judges engaged in a deep discussion about the definition of social film. Was it a professionally produced and polished film for platforms like YouTube, or was it something more DIY and authentic? This divergence in opinions sparked a fascinating debate.

The in-house agency team category particularly impressed Beltrao. He highlighted how these teams fostered acceptance and challenged preconceptions about social media. Numerous entries showcased the effectiveness and ingenuity of in-house agencies, highlighting the diverse approaches that can yield remarkable results on social media.

Aspiring entrants looking to stand out in next year’s awards can draw inspiration from the judges’ insights. The ability to react creatively and promptly, while maintaining high quality, is crucial. The landscape of social media continues to evolve rapidly, demanding fresh perspectives and adaptive strategies.

FAQ:

Q: What is The Drum Awards for Social Media?

A: The Drum Awards for Social Media is an annual event that recognizes outstanding social media campaigns and strategies.

Q: Who led the judging panel for this year’s awards?

A: The judging panel was led Kristi Daraban, associate VP of social media at Nationwide, and Eduardo Beltrao, global head of social media governance at HSBC.

Q: What trend did the judges notice this year?

A: The judges noticed an emergence of reactive work that pushed creative boundaries. Brands demonstrated an ability to quickly respond to cultural events and trends.

Q: Which category sparked the most debate among the judges?

A: The ‘Social Film’ category ignited a passionate debate as the judges discussed its definition and parameters.

Q: What impressed Beltrao the most?

A: Beltrao was particularly impressed the in-house agency team category, which challenged perceptions and showcased innovative approaches to social media.

Source: The Drum Awards for Social Media